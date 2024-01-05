Zelensky Discusses Return Of Pows With Erdoğan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have discussed the Peace Formula and Turkey's mediation in the return of Ukrainians from Russian captivity.

Zelensky said this in his video address , Ukrinform reports.

“I just had a phone talk with President of Türkiye Erdoğan. It was a very substantive discussion. As always, we are using every day of this week to intensify our international efforts so that this year starts yielding results from the first weeks,” he said.

Zelensky specified that the states have joint projects that are already successful, and“this year, we must do even more to strengthen our states and our nations”.

“Today, I discussed our work on the Peace Formula with President Erdoğan. I informed him about the preparation for a new advisors' meeting scheduled to take place in Davos in January and extended an invitation to a representative from Türkiye. Türkiye confirmed its participation,” he said.

Zelensky stressed that each country's involvement in this collaborative effort, now with the work of advisors and later involving leaders, will demonstrate the importance of international law functioning at its full capacity,“starting from the UN Charter and all other norms that guarantee respect for nations and the territorial integrity of states”.

Zelensky also said that special attention was given to the point of the Peace Formula concerning the return of all prisoners of war and deportees.

“Türkiye's mediation is crucial for the release of Crimean Tatars and all others – adults and children, military and civilians, held in Russian captivity,” Zelensky stressed.

As reported, on January 3, more than 200 military and civilians were returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. Among those released are sergeants, officers, soldiers of Ukraine's Armed Forces, the National Guard, the Navy, and border guards. The exchange of POWstook place with the participation of the United Arab Emirates.