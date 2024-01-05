Ukrainian Forces Repel Attacks In Four Sectors And On Left Bank Of Dnipro River General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, 56 combat clashes took place on the front lines in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update

Throughout the day, the Air Force of Ukraine launched strikes on five enemy manpower clusters. Ukrainian missile forces hit one Russian command post, one ammunition depot and one artillery unit.

The enemy launched three missile attacks and 16 air strikes, as well as 12 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Also, on the night of January 5, the Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using 29 combat Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 21 enemy drones.

The General Staff reports that the operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy keeps military presence in the border area, conducting active subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine. About 15 settlements, including Popivka of Chernihiv region, Znob-Trubchevska, Seredyna-Buda, Marchykhyna-Buda, Vovkivka of Sumy region; Hatyshche, Bochkove, Dvorichanske of Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attacks in the Synkivka area of Kharkiv region. About 10 settlements, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestovka of Kharkiv region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. More than 10 settlements were shelled with artillery and mortars. Among them were Nevske, Bilohorivka of Luhansk region and Torske, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne of Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of the Ukrainian forces. More than 10 settlements, including Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, New York of Donetsk region, came under enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, and 16 more - near Pervomaiske and Nevelske of Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical position. About 10 settlements, including Novokalynove, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Vodiane, and Pervomaiske of Donetsk region, were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Marinka sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the invaders near Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk region. The enemy tried 15 times to break through the defense of the Ukrainian troops. Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Maksymilianivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Shakhtarske sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. Ten settlements, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske of Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. More than 15 settlements, including Levadne, Malynyvka, Huliaipole, Piatykhatky, and Kamianske of Zaporizhzhia region, were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Kherson direction, Zolota Balka, Ivanivka, Sadove, Kherson, Blahovishchenske, Veletenske, Kizomys of Kherson region and Solonchaky of Mykolaiv region were subjected to enemy artillery fire. The enemy also launched an airstrike in the area of Chervonyi Mayak, Kherson region.

"The occupiers do not abandon their intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, throughout the day, the enemy conducted 10 unsuccessful assault actions, but Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold their positions, inflicting significant losses on the invaders," the General Staff said.

As reported by Ukrinform, compared to the past week, the intensity of assaults in the Kupiansk sector has decreased, Russian forces are conducting replenishment and rotation.

