               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Erdogan, Zelensky Discuss Regional And Global Issues


1/5/2024 3:09:51 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation , Trend reports.

Regional and global issues were discussed, in particular the situation in Ukraine during the conversation.

Erdogan said Türkiye continues its efforts to end both the Russian-Ukrainian and Israeli-Palestinian conflicts and ensure permanent peace. According to him, Türkiye is ready to take on the role of a mediator to ensure peace in Ukraine and conduct peace negotiations.

Stressing the importance of reviving the grain corridor and starting its work, the President of Turkey continues diplomatic efforts for this purpose.

Erdogan stressed the need to ensure a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible and open the door to peace.

MENAFN05012024000187011040ID1107689352

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search