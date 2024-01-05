Erdogan, Zelensky Discuss Regional And Global Issues

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation , Trend reports.

Regional and global issues were discussed, in particular the situation in Ukraine during the conversation.

Erdogan said Türkiye continues its efforts to end both the Russian-Ukrainian and Israeli-Palestinian conflicts and ensure permanent peace. According to him, Türkiye is ready to take on the role of a mediator to ensure peace in Ukraine and conduct peace negotiations.

Stressing the importance of reviving the grain corridor and starting its work, the President of Turkey continues diplomatic efforts for this purpose.

Erdogan stressed the need to ensure a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible and open the door to peace.