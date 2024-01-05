Erdogan, Zelensky Discuss Regional And Global Issues

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Turkish President
Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had
a telephone conversation , Trend reports.
Regional and global issues were discussed, in particular the
situation in Ukraine during the conversation.
Erdogan said Türkiye continues its efforts to end both the
Russian-Ukrainian and Israeli-Palestinian conflicts and ensure
permanent peace. According to him, Türkiye is ready to take on the
role of a mediator to ensure peace in Ukraine and conduct peace
negotiations.
Stressing the importance of reviving the grain corridor and
starting its work, the President of Turkey continues diplomatic
efforts for this purpose.
Erdogan stressed the need to ensure a ceasefire between Russia
and Ukraine as soon as possible and open the door to peace.

