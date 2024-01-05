Indian Dental Association And Coveryou Enters Into A Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / New Delhi, 05th Jan. 2024: CoverYou, as one of India's most trusted, fastest-growing, leading providers of comprehensive insurance solutions, a licensed insurance broker authorized by the IRDAI today has entered into a partnership with Indian Dental Association (IDA), an independent and recognized voice of dental professionals in India.



As a testament to CoverYou's commitment to providing unparalleled insurance services, this collaboration aims to cater to the specific needs of the dental community. The partnership allows IDA members to access a wide range of insurance products designed to safeguard their professional and personal well-being.



Key Highlights of the Partnership:



Professional Indemnity Insurance: CoverYou will offer tailor-made professional indemnity insurance solutions, addressing the unique risks faced by dental professionals in their practice.



Health Insurance: Comprehensive health insurance plans will be available, ensuring IDA members and their families receive top-notch healthcare coverage and financial protection.



Motor Insurance: CoverYou's extensive range of motor insurance products will provide IDA members with options that align with their preferences and needs.



Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Deepanker Mahajan, Co-Founder & CEO, CoverYou said, "We are delighted to join forces with the Indian Dental Association, an esteemed organization dedicated to the advancement of dental professionals. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering top-notch insurance solutions that cater to the unique needs of the dental community. We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship, ensuring the peace of mind and security of Indian Dental Association's members."



Dr. Ashok Dhoble, Hon. Secretary General, Indian Dental Association, shared their enthusiasm and said, "The collaboration with CoverYou is a significant step in ensuring our members receive comprehensive insurance coverage. This strategic partnership aligns with our commitment to creating awareness as well as supporting the well-being of dental professionals, allowing them to focus on providing optimal oral health for all."





About Indian Dental Association (IDA):



The Indian Dental Association (IDA), is an independent and recognized voice of dental professionals in India. They are committed to improving public oral health by promoting advanced, science-based dentistry that puts the patient at the center through their initiatives in education, research, and development of high standards for dental care in India. The flag bearer of oral health, the Association endeavors to meet the public needs and expectations. IDA acknowledge that oral health is an integral part of general health and well-being. IDA represents more than 75,000 dental professionals and has 33 state branches and 450 local branches. Through its initiatives and campaigns, IDA reaches out to dental students, dental professionals, educators and the public to safeguard and promote optimal oral healthcare in the country.





About CoverYou:



CoverYou is one of India's most trusted, fastest-growing, leading providers of comprehensive insurance solutions, a licensed insurance broker authorized by the IRDAI with a dedicated focus on addressing the unique challenges faced by healthcare professionals in the country. The insurance broking firm is at the forefront of reshaping the health insurance landscape catering to the specific needs of healthcare professionals like Professional Indemnity, health insurance, public liability insurance, doctor's motor insurance, cyber fraud insurance, legal assistance, out-of-court settlements, and more such technology-driven unique insurance solutions. CoverYou aims to streamline the policy-buying process, with its 'Click Karo. Cover Karo.' approach by providing immediate & seamless insurance solutions, from prompt policy issuance to efficient and on-time claim resolutions. CoverYou offers exclusive policy features such as access to a 10k+ expert lawyer panel across India, ensuring legal support, 24/7 customer service for prompt assistance, and remarkable policy issuance within 5 minutes of transaction completion. CoverYou is wellâ€“known for its high ethical standards, quality work, and transparency in all its business dealings.







Doctor's Specialist Insurance Broker~ CoverYou in India is set to revolutionize the way insurance is purchased by millions of doctors and hospitals across India. CoverYou provides an unparalleled insurance experience by offering extensive insurance products and tailoring insurance solutions to deliver unparalleled and efficient insurance experiences to individuals and businesses, emphasizing convenience, reliability, and peace of mind.

User :- Anghsuman Roy

Email :...

Mobile:- +91 9899013722