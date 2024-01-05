Egypt: President El-Sisi Inspects New Roads And Axes Projects In New Cairo

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi inspected new roads and axes projects that have been or are currently being implemented in the New Cairo area. Those aim to inject life into a 15-thousand feddan area between the south of Sokhna Road and New Cairo and take full advantage of it in an array of economic and urban fields, in order to increase national income and generate jobs in a variety of sectors.

