Uganda: Commonwealth Speakers Tour Parliament

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among and her Deputy, Thomas Tayebwa led delegates attending the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) on a guided tour of the Parliament building.

Among addressed the various Speakers and Presiding Officers in the Chamber, where she thanked them for honouring the invitation to attend CSPOC.

"It means a lot to us because most Members of Parliament are new, so this is an achievement for them," said Among.

She said that together with her Deputy, they have fostered a good working relationship with MPs.

"We believe in the multi-party system," she said.

Among urged the Ugandan MPs and the public to take advantage of the visiting delegations, saying that they provide an opportunity to network as well as share ideas on legislation of favourable laws for the good of the Commonwealth countries.

The delegates were guided on the tour to the creche, fitness centre and the Members' lounge.

The Speaker will later host the delegates to a dinner at Ndere Cultural centre in Kampala.

The 27th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth was opened by President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday, 04 January 2024 at the Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort.

The main theme of the CSPOC is to foster and encourage fairness on the part of speakers and presiding officers of the Commonwealth.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.