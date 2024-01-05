(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
Earlier today, the Chairperson of the National Organizing Commit for the NAM and G77+ China Summits, Ms. Lucy Nakyobe toured the Speke Resort & Conference Hotel, Munyonyo to assess the preparedness and readiness of the facilities ahead of the 19th NAM & G77+China Summits. These will take place on the 15-20th and 21st-22nd January,2024 Kampala -Uganda.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Republic of Uganda - Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
MENAFN05012024002747001784ID1107689342
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.