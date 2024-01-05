               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Uganda: Chairperson Of The National Organizing Commit For The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) And G77+ China Summits, Ms. Lucy Nakyobe Tours The Speke Resort & Conference Hotel, Munyonyo


1/5/2024 3:06:28 PM

Earlier today, the Chairperson of the National Organizing Commit for the NAM and G77+ China Summits, Ms. Lucy Nakyobe toured the Speke Resort & Conference Hotel, Munyonyo to assess the preparedness and readiness of the facilities ahead of the 19th NAM & G77+China Summits. These will take place on the 15-20th and 21st-22nd January,2024 Kampala -Uganda.

