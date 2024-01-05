(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Earlier today, the Chairperson of the National Organizing Commit for the NAM and G77+ China Summits, Ms. Lucy Nakyobe toured the Speke Resort & Conference Hotel, Munyonyo to assess the preparedness and readiness of the facilities ahead of the 19th NAM & G77+China Summits. These will take place on the 15-20th and 21st-22nd January,2024 Kampala -Uganda.

