Japan Slams Israeli Ministers' Remarks On Transfer Of Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- Japan on Friday expressed concern over recent remarks made by Israeli ministers advocating the resettlement of Palestinians outside Gaza and the construction of settlements in the Strip.

"Settlement activities are in violation of international law and undermine the viability of a two-state solution," Foreign Ministry Press Secretary Maki Kobayashi said in a statement.

"Taking into account the critical humanitarian situations in the Gaza Strip, such inflammatory remarks that increase tensions are unacceptable," Kobayashi said. "Japan calls for refraining from irresponsible words and actions," she added. According to media report, two Israeli ministers recently called for the displacement of Palestinian civilians of the Gaza Strip and reoccupation of the territory to build new Israeli settlements. (end)

mk







MENAFN05012024000071011013ID1107689341