Blinken Arrives In Istanbul For Talks With Turkish FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- US Secretary Antony J. Blinken arrived at Istanbul Airport on Friday evening on the first leg of his week-long trip to the Mediterranean and Middle East region with the conflict in Gaza Strip featuring prominently on his agenda.

Secretary Blinken is scheduled to hold talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan tomorrow, Saturday, on the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza, as well as regional and bilateral issues, Turkiye's Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The efforts to deescalate the conflict in Gaza will also dominate Blinken's talks during his trip which will take him also to Greece, Jordan, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, the West Bank and Egypt. (end)

