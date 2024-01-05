Kuwait Applauds UAE's Role In Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Swap

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait on Friday applauded UAE's mediation efforts in the Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap. Lauding the UAE's diplomatic efforts in sustaining world stability and peace, a Foreign Ministry statement also reaffirmed Kuwait's support to all similar initiatives. Furthermore, the ministry statement stressed Kuwait's position vis-a-vis the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, which calls for adhering to principles of international law and the UN Charter of respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries. (end) tm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.