Four People Killed, Dozens Wounded In Indonesia's Train Collision

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- At least four people have been killed and 22 others injured when two trains carrying hundreds of passengers collided in Indonesia's Java.

The incident occurred between a train carrying 287 passengers inside the city and another one of 191 travelers, Indonesia's railways company said in a statement, expressing heartfelt condolences over those killed.

All passengers have been evacuated and the injured were taken to local hospitals, spokesman for Indonesia's police Ibrahim Tombo said in a statement.

Tombo added that a joint rescue team is still working to recover the bodies of a crew member, it pointed out.

For her part, spokeswoman for Indonesia's Ministry of Transport Adita Irawati apologized for this accident that caused a disruption of railway services, mainly in the province of West Java.

She said that the cause of the accident has not been known yet, noting that the ministry has deployed teams to assist in the evacuation process and conduct an investigation into the accident.

The front carriages of both trains collided, and other carriages derailed and overturned along the tracks. No deaths were reported among the nearly 500 passengers on board the train.

Transport accidents are common in Indonesia as trains, vehicles and even planes are not subject to maintenance periodically.

Last November, a train and a small vehicle crashed in East Java, killing 11 people and wounding dozens others. (end)

aab







