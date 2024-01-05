US Congratulates Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Al-Sabah On Premiership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- The United States congratulated Friday Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah on being appointed as Prime Minister of Kuwait.

In a statement, Spokesperson for the US Department of State Mathew Miller said, "The State Department welcomes the appointment of Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as the new Prime Minister of Kuwait.

"Sheikh Mohammad has a distinguished career of public service, including as Kuwait's Ambassador to the United States and as Foreign Minister," Miller said.

"He has long been a champion of the strategic partnership between the United States and Kuwait," Miller added.

"We look forward to deepening our partnership with Kuwait and Prime Minister Al-Sabah, as we seek a more peaceful and stable Middle East region," he concluded.

Meanwhile, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan congratulated Sheikh Mohammad Al-Sabah on the same occasion.

"I send my congratulations to Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah of Kuwait for his appointment as Prime Minister by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah," Sullivan said in a statement.

"The US-Kuwait relationship has been forged over decades to enhance peace and security in the Middle East.

"Kuwait is a Major Non-NATO Ally of the United States, we look forward to continuing our work to deepen economic, cultural, political, security, and people-to-people ties," Sullivan added.

"Our historic partnership is essential to addressing shared challenges and building a more prosperous future for our peoples," he noted. (end)

