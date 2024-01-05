Jordan, France Airdrop Medical Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 5 (Petra)-- Two airdrops were conducted near the Jordanian Private Field Hospital/ 2 in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, by C-130 aircraft from the Royal Jordanian and the French Air Forces.The medical supplies and treatment items were disembarked using special boxes that had GPS-guided umbrellas on them in an effort to get them to the right places at the right moments.In support of Jordan's humanitarian efforts to support family and brothers in Gaza, as well as its crucial role in coordinating international efforts and delivering aid, joint teams from both sides conducted this operation. The French side of Jordan's firm stance on the Palestinian cause was also backed.