India, Pakistan To Meet In New York In Men's T20 World Cup Headline Match

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Fierce cricket rivals India and Pakistan are in the same group for this year's men's Twenty20 World Cup and will meet in a marquee match in New York.
England and Australia, the other top rivalry in world cricket, were also pitted together when the fixtures were announced Friday for the tournament being held in the Caribbean and the United States from June 1-29.
India and Pakistan, who will meet June 9 in a purpose-built 34,000-seat stadium in Nassau County, are in Group A - one of four five-team pools. Two countries will qualify from each group and advance to the Super Eights.
The U.S. team is also in Group A and will open the tournament with a match against Canada in Grand Prairie outside Dallas.
England will begin its title defense against Scotland in Barbados on June 4 and plays Australia at the same location on June 8.
