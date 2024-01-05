CIVC Partners Announces Partner Promotion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

CIVC Partners, LP ("CIVC"), a Chicago-based middle market private equity firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Sloan Wilson to Partner in connection with the activation of our newest fund, CIVC Partners Fund VII, earlier this month.

Sloan joined CIVC in 2012 and has been heavily involved with CIVC's investment in Magnate Worldwide, Crest Insurance Group, StoneRidge Insurance Brokers, Signers National, and OTR Transportation.

"Sloan has proven himself as a talented investor and a thoughtful team member over his tenure with us.

His well-deserved promotion to Partner further strengthens our investment team, which has worked together an average of over 20 years," said Marc McManus, Partner.

"Given Sloan's depth of experience across numerous investments at CIVC, he will play a key role in creating investment opportunities for Fund VII and beyond," added John Compall, Partner.



About CIVC Partners, LP

CIVC Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm investing in high growth middle market companies in the business services sector. Since 1989, the team has invested over $2.3 billion in 80 platform companies and over 150 add-on acquisitions. CIVC is currently investing from Fund VII, an $870 million fund activated in January 2024.

More information on CIVC Partners and its portfolio companies can be found at .

Press Contact

Kate Gallego

CIVC Partners

(312) 873-7331

[email protected]

