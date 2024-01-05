Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Auto Parts Market 2023-2027

3M Co -

The company offers auto parts such as Pin 14 with 3M Acrylic Foam Tape 5392, 3M Wheel Weight TN6020, and Rain Sensor Brackets with 3M Die Cuttable Tape DC2008.

AISIN CORP. -

The company offers auto parts such as water pump covers, cam housing, crankcases, oil filter bracket, and oil pan.

Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd. -

The company offers auto parts such as disc brakes, master cylinders, and disc brake pads for motorcycles and scooters. For details on companies and their offerings –

Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

APAC is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Another region offering significant growth opportunities is North America.

Demand for passenger cars in the Region is projected to be driven by the continuing growth of the oil and gas, a wide variety of agriculture sectors, an intensive mining industry as well as increased manufacturing industries throughout the region.

Impactful driver-

Increased usage of technological advancement in the global auto parts market

Key Trend - Increasing M&A, and partnership Major Challenges

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into OEM and aftermarket.

The OEM segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

OEMs are defined as those that produce the original automotive components such as brakes, steering, and other parts for new vehicles. For compatibility with the exact specification of the vehicle, OEM components are produced by a particular manufacturer in such a condition that they fit perfectly into this space. As a result, they are preferred by automobile manufacturers around the world.

