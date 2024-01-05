SIB Partners With Robert (Bob) Potts To Form Accelerated Insurance & Risk Management Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ANCASTER, ON, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

SIB Corp. ("SIB") through its partnership with Accelerated Insurance, has exclusive and niche programs and offerings for the transportation sector providing solutions for the regular market as well as captive and alternative risk spaces. "I am extremely excited for the opportunity to build a business where the core philosophy and focus is based on providing value to clients. It has always been my passion to help clients become safer operators, save money, and grow their businesses. Now I can promote this vision moving forward." Said Bob Potts, Managing Partner.

Robert brings with him over 20 years of experience specializing in the transportation and logistics segment. Robert has built one of the largest transportation portfolios in Canada.



"We are very excited for this Joint Venture opportunity with Robert Potts and Accelerated Insurance. Robert will bring a tremendous amount of experience and industry knowledge to the SIB team. He is a great fit for our client oriented and sales minded culture." Said Ted Puccini, SIB's President, and CEO.



