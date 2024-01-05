Qatari Aircraft Carrying Aid For Palestinians In Gaza Arrives In Egypt's Arish

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Arish: A Qatari Armed Forces plane carrying 37 tons of aid arrived Friday in Arish City of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The assistance includes shelter supplies and food items provided by Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) to be further transferred to Gaza, bringing the total number of planes to 59 with a total of 1,851 tons of aid.

The assistance comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people, as well as its full support for them during the current difficult humanitarian conditions.



