Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With Iranian Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held on Friday a phone call with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

His Excellency stressed to the Iranian Minister the necessity of working on an immediate ceasefire and protecting civilians, and the danger of the expansion of violence and the cycle of conflict in the region, which will have dire consequences if it expands.

His Excellency also expressed his condolences for the victims of the recent explosions in the Kerman province of Iran and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.