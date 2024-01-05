Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With Prime Minister Of Lebanon's Caretaker Government

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held Friday a phone call with Prime Minister of the Caretaker Government of the Republic of Lebanon HE Najib Mikati.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

His Excellency stressed the danger of attempts aiming to drag Lebanon into a regional war, emphasizing that the widening scope of violence and the circle of conflict in the region would have severe consequences if expanded, particularly on Lebanon and neighboring countries. He underscored the urgent need for the international community to take immediate action to stop Israeli violations of international law.