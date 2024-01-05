Moi Detains Duo For Stealing Mobile Phones From A Commercial Store In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Criminal Investigation Department of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at the Ministry of Interior (MoI) arrested two people of Arab nationalities for stealing a number of mobile phones and other electronic devices from a commercial store.

The two individuals in question had entered the store and disabled the surveillance cameras.

In their recorded statements, the pair confessed to what was attributed to them and noted that one of them was responsible for the theft while the other sold the stolen items.

Accordingly, the duo was referred, along with the seized items, to the relevant authorities for legal measures against them.