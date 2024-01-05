Weekly Mining Stocks Roundup (CSE: KBX) (CSE: AUMC) (CSE: NT) (TSXV: NAU)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces its weekly roundup of stocks to watch in Mining. Today's stocks have been added to our lists of free stock directories in each sector.

The newest mining companies are involved in mineral explorations including Gold, Silver, Tin, REE's, Lithium and Uranium.

New Stocks Added the Mining Directories :

Kobrea Exploration Corp. (CSE:KBX ) is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Upland property. The Upland property is located in Barriere, British Columbia consisting of eight mineral claims

NevGold Corp . (TSXV: NAU ) is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and Idaho. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash gold projects in Nevada, and has an option to acquire 100% of the Nutmeg Mountain gold project in Idaho.

Kainantu Resources Ltd . (TSXV: KRL ) is an Asia-Pacific focused gold mining company with four highly prospective gold-copper projects, Kili Teke, KRL South, KRL North and the May River Project. All projects are located in premier mining regions in PNG. Both KRL North and KRL South show potential to host high-grade epithermal and porphyry mineralisation, as seen elsewhere in the high-grade Kainantu Gold District. The May River project is near the world-renowned Frieda River Copper-Gold Project, with historical drilling indicating the potential for significant copper-gold projects. Kili Teke is an advanced development project with an existing inferred mineral resource. KRL has a highly experienced board and management team with a proven track record of working together in the region; and an established in-country partner.

Auric Minerals Corp. (CSE: AUMC ) engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests located in Canada. The Company is in the process of exploring its mineral property interest in British Columbia and holds an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in three mineral claims covering approximately 1,906.95 hectares, located in the Trail Creek Mining Division, British Columbia. Auric Minerals Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakville, Ontario, Canada.

Newterra Resources Inc. (CSE:NT ) is a mineral resource exploration and exploitation company with a concentration in precious metals. The Company's material property is the Iron Horse Project, comprised of nine mineral title claims covering 2439.5 hectares on the border of Osoyoos and Similkameen Mining Divisions, located on the west side of the Okanagan Valley near Kelowna, in the Province of British Columbia.

Helium Evolution Inc. (TSXV: HEVI ) is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.

North Shore Uranium Ltd . (TSXV: NSU ) The near-term business objectives of North Shore Uranium are to become a major force in the exploration for economic uranium deposits at the eastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, a tier-one jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits. The Company will work to achieve those objectives by conducting exploration programs on its two properties, the Falcon Property and the West Bear Property, and evaluating opportunities to increase its portfolio of properties in the region.

Hispania Resources Inc . (TSXV: ESPN ) is a mineral exploration company focused on mining opportunities in Spain. Hispania is currently focused on developing the long-term mining potential of its core asset, the Zinc, Copper, Lead enriched Puebla de la Reina ("PBR") property in the low-risk and historic mining district of Extremadura in Southwest Spain. The PBR property covers an area of 90 km2. Hispania, through its subsidiary, La Joya, has entered into a purchase agreement with Auplata S.A. to acquire a 100% interest in the PBR property. The management of Hispania contains industry veterans who have more than 120 years of mineral exploration and production experience in multiple jurisdictions and have successfully managed multiple international mining companies. This includes in Spain, where some of the team was responsible for the founding and building of Iberian Resources, with the continued support of the local and regional governments, including the well-developed and sophisticated transportation and mining infrastructure.

Norseman Silver Inc . (TSX:NOC.V ) engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. Norseman's current property portfolio includes the Taquetren silver / gold project in Argentina, the Caballos copper project in Chile and Cariboo project in central British Columbia, Canada.

Rome Resources Ltd . (TSXV: RMR ) is a mineral exploration company that has entered into two option agreements and a binding term sheet to acquire direct and indirect interests in two contiguous properties situated in the Walikale District of the North Kivu Province in eastern DRC, which are collectively referred to as the "Bisie North Tin Project". Rome has completed an initial phase of drilling on the project where it is responsible to fund exploration up to the completion of a definitive feasibility study.

Arya Resources Ltd . (TSXV: RBZ ) is a tier-2 listed mining and mineral exploration Company. The Company is focused on acquiring, exploring and development of "critical minerals" as well as energy-metals projects including Gold, Uranium, Lithium and Rare Earth elements in stable jurisdictions.

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

