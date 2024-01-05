Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Board Games Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:



Atlas Games - The company offers the White Box board game, which includes a selection of generic game materials for designers, including dice, meeples, and cubes, among others.

Clementoni Spa - The company offers the Stranger Things board game, which includes character cards and place cards.

CMON Ltd. - The company offers Mayhem board games, such as Looney Tunes and Teen Titans Go.

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Europe will have the largest share of the market. The region will account for

32% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Over the past few years, the demand for premium strategy-based board games has remained strong. Furthermore, as board games are a major source of entertainment for customers of all ages,

brick-and-mortar retailers and board game cafes such as Draughts (UK) and Bastard Cafe (Denmark) are increasingly offering avenues for gamers to convene and play. Such

cafes offer premium board games for a small fee and aim to attract millennial customers through engagement marketing.

to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.



Impactful driver-

Rapid improvements in content and gameplay

Key Trend - Increasing digitization of board games Major Challenges

- Threat from alternate gaming platforms



Market Segmentation

The

tabletop segment will contribute the largest share of the market. This segment

involves games that are generally played on pre-marked surfaces on boards. The Settlers of Catan (Thames & Kosmos), a strategy-based game, falls under this segment. Additionally, tabletop games have witnessed a surge in demand over the last few years, primarily from the rising adoption of board games in in-game bars and cafes.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments

