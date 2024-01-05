Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crop Insurance Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:



Agriculture Insurance Co. of India Ltd. -

The company offers crop insurance solutions aiming to cover risks related to agriculture and allied activities.

Allianz SE -

The company offers crop insurance from climate change, natural catastrophes, and a rising need for food security through its subsidiary Allianz Re

American International Group Inc. -

The company offers crop insurance under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana policy through its subsidiary Tata AIG.

Based

Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

APAC

is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Another region offering significant growth opportunities to companies is North America. The US and Canada are the key contributors to the market in the region.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture's Risk Management Agency, USDA Agribusiness Farmers who are currently covered by most crop insurance policies will be eligible for premium assistance from USDA under the Pandemic Crop Insurance Program.

to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.



Impactful driver-

Extreme weather conditions due to global warming

Key Trend - Digital initiatives in crop insurance Major Challenges

- Low awareness of crop insurance



Market Segmentation

Based

on Product, the market is classified into indemnity-based and index-based.

The indemnity-based segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The policyholder shall be shielded from losses incurred by crop loss through an indemnity-based insurance policy. Various governments are trying to support the adoption of MPCI through a premium subsidy. Interest in and use of such schemes could increase when these subsidies are made available for crop insurance plans.

