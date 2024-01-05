Idaho First Bank Announces Jason Mertz As IT Director

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today Idaho First Bank (the 'Bank') (OTCPINK: IDFB) announced that Jason Mertz joined the Bank's corporate office as Information Technology (IT) Director.As IT Director, Jason is responsible for managing and directing the Bank's IT operations and ensuring the department provides effective and efficient technical support service to its customers. Jason's hire is part of the Bank's strategy to make IT a valued business partner with the whole organization.“I'm excited to be joining the Idaho First Bank team and helping use technology to improve customer experiences,” stated Jason Mertz, IT Director of Idaho First Bank.“One of my main goals in this position is to ensure that we are as secure as possible and help develop talent within the IT department.”Jason brings a wealth of experience to his new role, with over 15 years of IT experience and 4 years working in the finance industry. Outside of work, Jason enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters, reading, and playing games.“We are excited to add Jason to our corporate office here in Boise,” stated Todd Cooper, President of Idaho First Bank.“His background and technological expertise align perfectly with our goals for providing top-notch service to our customers and putting People First.”About Idaho First BankIdaho First Bank (IFB) is a full-service state-chartered community bank established in October 2005 and headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First and Community First motto, IFB serves the greater southwest Idaho and central Oregon communities with six additional branches located in New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa, Boise, and Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us atThis release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA's safe harbor provisions.

Stacey Divine

Idaho First Bank

+1 208-634-1000

...