Solidarity Walk - Stop Killing Sindhis And Baloch In Pakistan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Walk For Human Rights

- Sufi LaghariWASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Sindhi Foundation urges all Human Rights defenders to join in a compassionate solidarity walk in Washington DC on January 24th, 2024, from 11 am to 4 pm. This is to express solidarity with thousands of family members of missing persons in Pakistan, who marched more than thousand miles from their southern town Turbat to the capital city Islamabad.For decades, Pakistani authorities have been forcefully abducting young activists, who struggle for their basic human rights in the southern provinces of Sindh and Balochistan. Some are them are then tortured & killed extrajudicially at unknown locations and their mutilated bodies found tossed in the open. But many remain“disappeared” for years; their families longing for answers and hoping for them to return someday!Though devastated with the grief and painful separation of a son, brother, husband, or father, these daring women, children and elderly embarked on a walk, united in compassion. Led and inspired by the unwavering spirit of a young girl, Dr. Mahrang Baloch, these families are sitting under open sky in cold weather to demand a fair judicial process for their loved ones and to peacefully protest the unconstitutional practice of enforced disappearances in Pakistan.Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with these families and advocating for basic human rights, the Sindhi Foundation invites you to a powerful act of solidarity in the world's most powerful city - Washington DC.This is not merely a walk – it's a testament to the enduring power of hope and solidarity. In every footstep, we build a bridge of understanding and compassion towards a brighter future where respect for human rights prevails. Through this symbolic walk, we will amplify the voices seeking justice and release of the forcibly detained. Let us walk together, hand in hand, demonstrating our unwavering support for families facing unimaginable hardship. Every step we take will echo the shared longing for peace and human dignity in Sindh and Balochistan.Executive Director of Sindhi Foundation Sufi Laghari said, "We will continue our struggle. We will continue our fight. We will never failed".Together, we can make a difference. Let your voices be heard at the walk for peace and justice. Members of the Sindhi and Baloch communities, along with anyone touched by the struggles for human rights are cordially invited to join.On January 24th, 2023, from 11 am to 4 pm, the five-hour solidarity walk will traverse the distance from the USA Capitol Hill to the State Department, Washington DC.

Sufi Laghari

+1 202-378-0333

...

Sindhi Foundation