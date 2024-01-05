Kenvue To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Results On February 8, 2024

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) (“Kenvue”), the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue, will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2023, before market open on February 8, 2024.

The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-660-5501 from the U.S. or 646-960-0416 from international locations. The conference ID for all callers is 1558006. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at . A replay will be available approximately two hours after the live event.

About Kenvue

Kenvue is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue. Built on more than a century of heritage, our iconic brands, including Aveeno®, BAND-AID® Brand Adhesive Bandages, Johnson's®, Listerine®, Neutrogena® and Tylenol®, are science-backed and recommended by healthcare professionals around the world. At Kenvue, we believe in the extraordinary power of everyday care and our teams work every day to put that power in consumers' hands and earn a place in their hearts and homes. Learn more at .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink