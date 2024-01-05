Quectel Responds To The Request By The House Select Committee On China To Consider Barring U.S. Investments In The Compa...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, issued the below statement in response to the recent request made to the Biden administration by the Select Committee on China of the U.S. House of Representatives to consider barring U.S. investments in the company's shares.

“We are disappointed to see continued and false allegations from the Select Committee on China about Quectel and its supposed cooperation with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the People's Liberation Army (PLA). Quectel is not owned, controlled or directed by the CCP or the PLA. We are an independent company publicly traded on the Shanghai stock exchange that operates internationally,” said Norbert Muhrer, President and Chief Sales Officer, Quectel Wireless Solutions.

He added:“Select Committee leaders also misleadingly state in a press release and on X (Twitter) that they are asking federal departments to“blacklist” Quectel. In fact, even if Quectel were placed on the lists the Select Committee suggested – which has no basis – the only impact would be to block U.S. investments in Quectel securities. Quectel would not be barred from selling any of its products, in other words would not be blacklisted. The committee's misuse of the term is causing needless irritations with customers we are serving well.

“Quectel maintains the highest industry standards of security and data privacy. Our products, which are designed only for civil and commercial use cases, exceed industry standards and best practices in multiple security and compliance measures. We comply with all U.S. and international export control and sanctions laws. We do not sell to any person or entity in Russia, Belarus, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria or Crimea, nor do we sell to military manufacturers anywhere. We require our distributors and resellers to abide by the same restrictions. Moreover, Quectel's compliance approach – reflected in strict and auditable policies and technical measures – goes above and beyond industry best practice and other module vendors' practices.”

“We look forward to talking to U.S. government officials to correct the errors and misunderstandings in the Select Committee letter and to demonstrate that our activities are in full compliance with U.S. laws and regulations,” Mr. Muhrer continued.

Quectel is committed to delivering high-quality, best-in-class, secure modules and to exceeding industry standard practices regarding cyber security. Quectel retained Finite State to perform independent audits and penetration tests of Quectel's modules in July 2023 . In September, Quectel shared results showing that its products substantially exceed industry standards and best practices in multiple security measures.

“In addition to penetration testing of our key modules, we share the Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) and Vulnerability Exploitability Exchange (VEX) documents for our modules – an industry-first among IoT module manufacturers. Quectel's modules have earned certifications from more than 80 leading operators worldwide, and we have achieved more than 200 FCC certifications in the last two years alone. Our modules meet the stringent standards of regulatory and conformance bodies such as CE, FCC, GCF, PCS, PTCRB, Bluetooth® SIG, and the Wi-Fi Alliance,” Mr. Muhrer said.

Quectel is committed to upholding the highest standards of security, privacy, and compliance within the IoT industry and to actively collaborating with global partners to foster a safer, smarter, and more connected future.

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of 5,900 professionals sets the pace for innovation in cellular , GNSS , Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules as well as antennas and services.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit: , LinkedIn , Facebook , and X .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink