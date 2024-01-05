Boomi Appoints Matt Heinz As Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--BoomiTM , the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced the appointment of Matt Heinz as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), responsible for leading Boomi's growing global sales organization and accelerating growth.

“At Boomi, we're shaping the future as the foremost integration solution, essential for transformative success,” said Steve Lucas, CEO at Boomi.“Our seasoned executive team, hailing from top-tier growth companies, underscores our leadership in integration excellence. With Matt joining our ranks, bringing unmatched global sales prowess and a passion for customer success, we're poised to elevate our growth and innovation journey.”

Heinz brings more than 20 years of experience leading companies through high growth. Most recently, he served as CRO of Amplitude, a leading digital analytics platform, where he led the company to over 400% revenue growth, built out its go to market function, and took it public through a Direct Listing in 2021. Prior to Amplitude, Heinz spent eight years as a sales executive at Marketo, where he established the company's enterprise sales business. Heinz continued to oversee Marketo's revenue operations in North America following the company's acquisition by Adobe in 2018.

“I am thrilled to join Boomi during this pivotal moment in its growth journey,” said Matt Heinz, Chief Revenue Officer at Boomi.“I am deeply impressed by the company's innovative solutions, talented team, and unwavering commitment to its customers. My focus will be on driving revenue growth, expanding market reach, and fostering collaborative relationships to accelerate Boomi's market leadership. Together, we will unlock new opportunities, drive value for our customers, and achieve new heights of success.”

As the pioneer of cloud-native integration platform as a service (iPaaS), Boomi celebrates more than 20,000 global customers; a growing community of more than 100,000 members ; and one of the largest arrays of global systems integrators (GSIs) in the iPaaS space. The company boasts a worldwide network of partners and works with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services , Google, and Microsoft, among others.

