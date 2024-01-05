Teenager Shot Dead By Israeli Occupation Forces Northwest Of Ramallah

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Ramallah /PNN/

A teenager was shot dead and at least seven others wounded in an ambush set up by Israeli occupation soldiers last night in the town of Beit Rima, located northwest of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, according to medical sources.

The sources confirmed the death of 17-year-old Osaid Tareq al-Rimawi, a high school student, who succumbed to a gunshot wound to the chest in the deadly incident. Additionally, reports from Salfit Governmental Hospital confirmed the admission of seven individuals injured by Israeli forces' gunfire in the same assault.

Sources from the town revealed that the youths fell victim to an ambush set up by Israeli occupation forces, who also detained several others during the predawn raid. Most of the wounded were transported to Salfit Governmental Hospital for treatment.

Simultaneously, Israeli occupation soldiers raided multiple homes, vandalized the doors of multiple commercial establishments, and destroyed a local café during the offensive. Confrontations between the local youth and the occupying forces erupted following these incursions.