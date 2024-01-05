Presidency Rejects Israeli Plans For Post-War Day, Says Priority Is To End Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Ramallah /PNN/

In response to reports of Israeli plans regarding the post-war day for Gaza, the Presidency of the State of Palestine firmly reiterated today its clear stance, emphasizing that halting the Israeli aggression against our people is the top national priority for the time being.

In a statement released today, the Palestinian Presidency affirmed "the unswerving, clear Palestinian position that prioritizes ending the Israeli aggression against our people in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem."

The statement emphasized the importance of a political horizon based on international legitimacy, the Arab Peace Initiative, ending the occupation, and the recognition of the State of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital.

The Presidency unequivocally rejected any plans that go beyond these parameters, deeming them categorically unacceptable.