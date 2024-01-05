Wolf Crackdown In Switzerland: A Sign Of What's To Come In Europe?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Français (fr) L'approche suisse de lutte contre le loup pourrait faire des émules dans l'UE



When it comes to grabbing media attention, aspiring influencers would do worse to take inspiration from the wolf. The animal, of which there were about 300 in Switzerland last year, makes it into the news almost daily, as arguments rage about culling, coexisting, or everything in between.

Attention particularly spiked after a government decision in November allowing a preventative cull of up to 70% of the wolf population. The plan aimed to tackle the rapid growth of the predator – it has been increasing by 30% annually – and of attacks on livestock, which tripled between 2019 and 2022.

Since then, debates have spread and conservation groups have turned to the courts, partially succeeding in putting some culls on ice – notably in Graubünden in southeastern Switzerland. Meanwhile there's been blow-by-blow accounts of direct hits elsewhere: in canton Valais, 21 wolves were shot by January 2, out of a total of 34 the canton wants to kill by February.