Vizag Port Aims For Record: 80 MT Mark In FY24

(MENAFN- KNN India) Visakhapatnam, Jan 5 (KNN) Visakhapatnam Port is set to become the country's top port, anticipating a remarkable cargo handling of 80 million tonnes in the current fiscal year.

“With a history spanning 90 years, the port has already surpassed 60 million tonnes by the end of the third quarter and is expecting to achieve 80 million tonnes of cargo handling in the current financial year against 74 million tonnes in the last financial year” said M. Angamuthu,

Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA).

In a bid to elevate the city to a global stage, VPA is spearheading the development of the Vizag International Cruise Terminal (VICT). Collaborations with cruise liners are underway, including discussions for a Vizag-Colombo route. An MoU with Littoral Cruises Limited for the Chennai to Singapore cruise has been signed, with plans for a significant cruise service linking India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives involving a Rs 1,200 crore investment.

The port is also focused on infrastructure enhancements, including the widening of existing four-lane roads to 10-lane roads from Convent junction to Sheelanagar at a cost of Rs 501.65 crore. Efforts are directed towards creating a seamless flow of traffic from the port to NH-16.

The Visakha Container Terminal is emerging as a regional transhipment hub on the east coast of India.

Notably, VPA has achieved green port status through initiatives like a 10 MW solar power plant and upcoming plans for an additional 15 MW solar power generation. The port is a leader in marine products export, contributing 26.36 per cent in FY 2022-23, with ongoing modernisation of the fishing harbor.

(KNN Bureau)