Textile Walkathon At Coimbatore To Celebrate Sustainable Fashion

Coimbatore, Jan 5 (KNN) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textiles and Management (SVPISTM) is set to host an exciting event, 'TEXCITEMENT,' featuring a textile walkathon at Race Course in Coimbatore on Saturday.

This engaging initiative is an integral part of the Coimbatore Vizha, dedicated to celebrating the rich heritage of the Manchester of South India.

Anticipating a participation of over 200 women and children, the walkathon promises a vibrant spectacle of sustainable fashion. Participants, adorned in fashionable outfits, will gracefully traverse a 2km stretch along Race Course Road, showcasing clothing that underscores the values of sustainability and recycling. The event is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 am.

The attire donned by the participants will exclusively incorporate materials such as cotton, natural fibers, handloom fabrics, and will be adorned with exquisite natural dyes.

The highlight of the event lies in recognizing outstanding costumes, with prizes awarded in two age categories: 15 to 40 years and above 40 years.

This 'TEXCITEMENT' walkathon not only showcases a fusion of fashion and sustainability but also symbolizes SVPISTM's commitment to fostering creativity and innovation within the textile industry.

The event promises a delightful celebration of culture, heritage, and eco-conscious fashion trends, reinforcing Coimbatore's position as the cultural hub of South India.

