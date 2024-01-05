Defence Ministry Inks Rs 802 Crore Procurement Order For Indigenous Boms & Mmmes

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 5 (KNN) To give boost to domestic indigenous manufacturing and encouraging private sector participation, Ministry of Defence signed two contracts worth Rs. 802 crore for the procurement of military equipment on Thursday.

According to the reports, 697 Bogie Open Military (BOM) Wagons would be procured valuing

Rs 473 crores. The BOMs- designed by the Research Design and Standard Organisation (RDSO), serve as specialised rail vehicles for the Indian Army's mobilisation.

These units will be manufactured by Jupiter Wagons Limited.

This Critical Rolling Stock, represented by BOM wagons, ensures the swift and simultaneous induction of army units and equipment into operational areas during conflict situations. Additionally, it facilitates the peacetime movement of military assets for exercises and the relocation of units from one station to another.

Another order had been for procurement of 56 units Mechanical Minefield Marking Equipment (MMME) Mark II valuing Rs 329 crores to be manufactured

BEML Ltd.

Marking all minefields is a compulsory obligation under the amended Protocol-II of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, to which India is a signatory. In adherence to this protocol, the MMME has been developed to fulfil this crucial requirement.

The MMME is specifically designed to operate efficiently across varied terrains, carrying a complete load of stores. Its primary function is to conduct the marking of minefields with minimal time and manpower requirements.

The BOM Wagons and MMME will be manufactured using equipment and sub-systems from indigenous sources and underscores the effort to encourage private sector participation in defence production.

These wagons play a crucial role in transporting various military assets, including light vehicles, artillery guns, BMPs (infantry fighting vehicles), and engineering equipment.

The incorporation of such advanced systems not only streamlines the process of minefield marking during military operations but also significantly reduces the time and manpower involved.

