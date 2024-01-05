Millennium Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DELAVAN, Wis., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

In December, Millennium welcomed its first Chief Revenue Officer, Jim Anetsberger, to its executive leadership team. In this new role, Jim will be responsible for the strategy, performance, and alignment of Millennium's revenue-generating activities, maximizing revenue and driving business growth through effective strategy and operations.

Jim brings a wealth of tech and telecommunications experience to Millennium Broadband Solutions, spanning sales, marketing, strategy, and operations. His proven ability to grow revenue, build high-performing teams, and elevate the customer experience will be instrumental in helping guide Millennium towards future success. With a strong background in building client-centric approaches, Jim is committed to fostering a culture of trust and collaboration that ensures Millennium clients have a reliable and dedicated partner in Millennium.



"Millennium is on an ongoing mission to serve clients better, so they can be first to market in an increasingly competitive industry. As our new Chief Revenue Officer, Jim brings strategic vision, a strong track record of building great teams, deep operational experience from the telecommunications industry, and a passion for the client experience. He is an excellent culture fit and a strong leader who will help architect and champion Millennium's next chapter to improve our ability to serve clients during a time of incredible investments in broadband infrastructure." - James Kyle, Founder & CEO of Millennium

"I am excited to join a company with a strong track record of success and tremendous growth opportunities. The Millennium team has done a phenomenal job innovating and adapting to the changing needs of the market. I am looking forward to working with this talented team, our clients, and partners to connect communities and create opportunities." – Jim Anetsberger, Chief Revenue Officer at Millennium

Since the company's founding in 2004, Millennium has achieved incredible growth, and was recognized by Inc. Magazine as a 9-Time Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company in August, 2023. Adding Jim to the executive team at Millennium will position the company to remain flexible in meeting the needs of broadband network owners and contractors just as states prepare to accept Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program funding applications.

Millennium remains dedicated to serving broadband network owners and contractors with end-to-end broadband solutions from planning, funding, and materials to rental & leasing options, so they can capture some of the lowest project lifecycle costs in the industry and expand their business ahead of competitors.

Millennium, headquartered in Delavan, Wisconsin, is a pioneering force in the broadband industry. Known for its unwavering dedication to innovation and client success, Millennium empowers its clients to achieve their goals, by leveraging cutting-edge technologies and industry expertise. Founded in 2004, Millennium has redefined the broadband industry by helping local and regional clients be first-to-market through offering enterprise-level solutions in Geospatial design, financial guidance, and fiber optic network materials and equipment used to construct networks. Millennium employs over 200 people in 20+ dedicated locations across America and serves clients across 90% of the continental US and Canada.

MMAC Future 50 3-time Metal, is a 9-time 'Fastest Growing Business' Award winner by Inc. 5000 Magazine, and continues to hit the Entrepreneur 360 list. CEO and Founder, James Kyle, was named a 'Rural Broadband Champion' by Inc. 5000 Magazine in 2022 and won the Ernst & Young 2022 Midwest 'Entrepreneur of the Year' Award.

