The Digital Engagement Engine(TM) allows companies to maintain complete control of their content while creating meaningful relationships with new customers and revenue streams

XESP focuses on three important digital elements to improve client outcomes – connecting with the audience, relating to the community, and influencing positive customer relationships XESP plans to expand business development planning and communications through channel partners and consultants, and fully engage in efforts to create rapid expansion and adoption of its managed service product across multiple verticals

Electronic Servitor Publication Network (OTCQB: XESP) , a digital engagement company, recently announced the finalization of its purchase of assets of PhiTech Management, LLC, a digital activation and engagement technology company. PhiTech provides customer and content workflow applications to connect people with customized content through dynamic content provisioning, creating relevant digital relationships ( ).

The December 22, 2023, agreement between XESP and PhiTech included PhiTech's proven proprietary Digital Engagement Engine(TM). This sophisticated tech stack is built on a microservices architecture that helps companies enhance the reach and lift of their content to new or targeted...

