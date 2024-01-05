Cannabisnewsbreaks IBN, Cannabisnewswire Re-Engaged For NECANN's 2024 Event Lineup

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announced its expanded collaboration with

NECANN , which specializes in orchestrating conventions that focus on the development and expansion of cannabis markets. Under the agreement, IBN's CannabisNewsWire will continue to serve as the official newswire for the organization's annual conference lineup. As part of the collaboration, IBN will amplify its support through its syndication network, providing comprehensive coverage for NECANN events. In collaboration with its network of 60+ online brands such as CannabisNewsWire and CannabisNewsWatch, IBN will deploy an extensive range of corporate-communications solutions to enhance visibility and recognition of conference participants across diverse audiences, including public officials, investors, media professionals, consumers and the general public.

“Active for over a decade, NECANN events are at the forefront of nurturing business opportunities, supporting entrepreneurs, investors and students, while identifying markets with a high openness to embracing cannabis culture,” said Marc Shepard, co-founder and president of NECANN.“We excel in fostering deeper collaboration with local industries and communities, promoting responsible consumption among target markets. IBN has been an excellent partner for multiple years and is instrumental in helping drive further recognition for our conferences and deploying strategic tools to enable a wider online presence.”

To view the full press release, visit



