Chinesenewsbreaks Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: LGCB) Closes $6M IPO

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Linkage Global (NASDAQ: LGCB) , a cross-border e-commerce integrated service company headquartered in Japan, recently announced the closing of its initial public offering of 1,500,000 ordinary shares, each at a public offering price of $4.00, for total gross proceeds of $6,000,000. In addition, the company granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 45 days from the closing date of the offering, to purchase up to an additional 225,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover the over-allotment option, if any. The ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol LGCB on Dec. 19, 2023, and the offering closed on Dec. 21, 2023. The company intends to use the proceeds for technology research and development, to further strengthen supply chain integration, to expand its manpower and talent pool, to venture into the Southeast Asian market, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. EF Hutton LLC acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC acted as U.S. counsel to the company, and Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP acted as U.S. counsel to EF Hutton in connection with the offering.

To view the full press release, visit



About Linkage Global Inc

Linkage Global is a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider headquartered in Japan, with operations in Japan, Hong Kong and mainland China. The company has developed a comprehensive service system comprised of two lines of business complementary to each other, including (i) cross-border sales and (ii) integrated e-commerce services. Cross-border sales operations were initially launched in 2011 in Japan through the company's subsidiary, EXTEND CO. LTD. The products sold in the company's cross-border sales business are sourced from Japanese and Chinese manufacturers and brands, together with the company's private label smart products. Linkage also provides digital marketing solutions to its customers by cooperating with Google and other channels. Since 2021, the company has started offering e-commerce operation training courses and software support services. The mission of Linkage is to make cross-border transactions easier. For more information about the company, visit

.

