India Moves To Block Website Urls Of Several Crypto Firms Including Binance, Kraken

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of India has asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to

restrict the website URLs of nine cryptocurrency exchanges . The aim is to restrict access to platforms such as MEXC Global, Bitfinex, Bitstamp, Binance, Gate, Kraken, Bittrex, Huobi and Kucoin, citing their alleged“illegal operations” and noncompliance with the Money Laundering Prevention Act.

The FIU, serving as the central national agency, is tasked with receiving, processing, analyzing and disseminating information related to suspect financial transactions, including terror financing and...

