Investornewsbreaks Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), CMU Collaborate To Offer New Asynchronous Implicit Bias Course For Healthcare Professionals

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) , a leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, has launched a new asynchronous

Implicit Bias course, created through a partnership with Central Michigan University's (“CMU”) College of Medicine. Designed for healthcare professionals, the course also reflects key insights from Dr. Sheri Pickover, a distinguished professor and program director in CMU's Counseling, Educational Leadership & Higher Education department.

The objective of the course is to increase the understanding of implicit bias in healthcare settings in a way that goes beyond raising awareness and enables those taking the course to apply vital insights in reforming healthcare policies and practices. The new course is available through the university's online professional education portal, which is powered by Amesite's learning platform. According to the announcement, the course reflects CMU's commitment to driving change in healthcare by tackling implicit bias and creating a more equitable and just healthcare system.“The successful launch of this Implicit Bias course is yet another example of Amesite's ability to enable our customers to scale essential, required, professional learning programs, driving revenue and impact,” said Amesite CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry in the press release.“This type of learning is required by large organizations nationwide, and universities and colleges are well-positioned to deliver it through our platform.”

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence ("AI")-driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multibillion-dollar online learning markets in business and education.

