Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc.'S (NASDAQ: KSCP) Solid Execution, Revenue Growth Potential Featured In Ascendiant Report

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, announced that Ascendiant Capital Markets LLC released its latest report maintaining a buy rating for Knightscope shares and revising its price target upward to $4.00 per share from $3.75.

“The company's solid execution and sales wins drove strong [Q3] revenue growth. We believe strong growth over the next year and AI assets [will] drive stock much higher,” Ascendiant stated of its extensive research and analysis.“Valuation attractive: We are maintaining our BUY rating, but raising our 12-month price target to $4.00 from $3.75, based on a NPV analysis, representing significant upside from the current share price. We believe this valuation appropriately balances out the company's high risks with its high growth prospects and large upside opportunities.”

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information, visit the company's website at .

