Investornewsbreaks 5AM Global Names Honorees For Upcoming Interstellar Soiree

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The visionaries behind the BREATHE! series, a leader in innovative event experiences, announced distinguished honorees for the upcoming Interstellar Soiree , slated to take place on Jan. 10, 2024 at Worre Studios. The premier event, set to illuminate the night sky, showcases trailblazers and innovators who have significantly contributed to their respective fields. Interstellar Soiree honorees for 2024 include Pavan Agarwal, founder of Angel Ai and Celligence International LLC, recognized for his transformative contributions in AI innovation tech for cities, as well as Dr. Ben Goertzel, CEO and founder of SingularityNET, who is set to accept the“AGI Pioneer” award for his unparalleled achievements and ability in software scripting, cognitive architecture, robotics, and creation of Artificial General Intelligence. Also joining these esteemed nominees is Gary Shapiro, who will be presented with the“Extraordinary Global Leadership” award. As president of CES, Shapiro is a trailblazer in global tech event production and executive leadership who has made a notable impact in the realms of technology, innovation and brand sustainability. Honorees were chosen based on groundbreaking criteria, including their business stage and leadership prowess, the impact they have made and novelty of their approach, practical applicability, revenue potential, and scalability.

