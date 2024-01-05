Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) The West's Strategy To Weaken China's Minerals Dominance With Its Rapidsx(TM) Technology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Ucore, a company engaged in the exploration for and separation and scalable production of REEs in Canada and the US, is in the process of perfecting and ultimately commercializing the separation and purification of critical metals

This is in a move to slash reliance on Chinese rare earths technologies and its toxic by-products

The company has made incredible headway over the years and is on track to commercially separate U.S.-friendly sources of REES, using its RapidSX(TM) technology, by 2025 The commissioning of its RapidSX Demonstration plant in Kingston, Ontario, earlier this year affirms its commitment to actualizing the goal of re-establishing a North American rare earths supply chain

Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) , a company engaged in the exploration for and separation and scalable production of rare earth elements (“REEs”) in Canada and the U.S., understands the current state of the rare earths market, currently dominated by China. As a nation that has spent 30 years mastering solvent extraction, China has gotten the upper hand in the industry, leaving the West playing catch up in what appears to be a challenging position for players therein. Ucore, however, is seen as being ahead of the game, through having developed a more efficient processing technology for extracting REE products ( ).

Through its RapidSX(TM) technology, the company is perfecting and ultimately commercializing the separation and purification of critical metals, a move that would slash reliance on Chinese rare earths technologies and its toxic by-products. More importantly, it would add to the commercial viability of...

