Miningnewsbreaks Prospera Energy Inc. (TSX.V: PEI) (OTC: GXRFF) (FRA: OF6B) Recaps Successful Year, Eyes Robust 2024 Development Plans

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Prospera (TSX.V: PEI) (OTC: GXRFF) (FRA: OF6B)

has announced that 2023 was a highly successful year for the restructured company. Among the highlights, PEI reportedly drilled, completed and tied-in nine horizontal wells in heavy oil reservoir with initial production rates exceeding expectations at 100+bpd per well. The ninth well was rig released on Dec. 24 and was brought online on Dec. 28. Prospera also drilled a directional well accessing medium-light oil flowing at 500+ Bpd. The company attained gross peak rates of 1,800 boepd prior to year-end, excluding the production of the recently drilled and completed horizontals, and the shut-in production for drilling. This continued production resulted in a monthly average of approximately 1,300 gross boepd. Currently, Prospera's total production capability is 2,200 boepd that will be optimized in the next few weeks barring any extreme winter weather conditions. In addition, the company was effectively able to fund the 2023 development plan with minimal dilution. PEI's future development goals are substantiated and encouraged by the 2023 development drilling and production results. Therefore, Prospera is proposing robust development and acquisition plans to attain year end production rates of 5,000 boepd in 2024. Further, PEI intends to pilot and implement enhanced oil recovery (“EOR”) methods and add to existing production levels. The strategic acquisitions are to expand the core reserve base and diversify the product mix. Prospera will facilitate funding for its 2024 development program through cash flow generated from existing operations, debt and equity financing through private placement.

To view the full press release, visit



About Prospera Energy Inc.

Prospera Energy is a publicly traded energy company based in Western Canada, specializing in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Prospera is primarily focused on optimizing hydrocarbon recovery from legacy fields through environmentally safe and efficient reservoir development methods and production practices. Prospera was restructured in the first quarter of 2021 to become profitable and in compliance with regulatory, environmental, municipal, landowner, and service stakeholders. The company is in the midst of a three-stage restructuring process aimed at prioritizing cost effective operations while appreciating production capacity and reducing liabilities. Prospera has completed the first phase by optimizing low hanging opportunities, attaining free cash flow, while bringing operation to safe operating condition, all while remaining compliant. Currently, Prospera is executing phase II of the restructuring process, the horizontal transformation intended to accelerate growth and capture the significant remaining reserves (400 million bbls). These horizontal wells allow PEI to reduce its environmental and surface footprint by eliminating the numerous vertical well leases along the lateral path. Phase III of Prospera's corporate redevelopment strategy is to optimize recovery through EOR applications. Furthermore, Prospera will pursue its acquisition strategy to diversify its product mix and expand its core area. Its goal is to attain 50% light oil, 40% heavy oil and 10% gas. PEI continues to apply efforts to minimize its environmental footprint. Also, efforts to reduce and eventually eliminate emissions, alongside pursuing innovative ESG methods to enhance API quality, thereby achieving higher margins and eliminating the need for diluents. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to GXRFF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN