Sir Patrick Bijou And His Association With The Snahalaya Ashram

With more than three decades of revolutionizing the banking and finance industries, Sir Patrick Bijou has been a guiding light to two of the most significant global areas throughout his journey.



A British investment banker, speaker, venture capitalist, investment banker, fund manager, and author par excellence, His Excellency has devoted his entire life to the banking and capital markets, apart from his constant endeavours in humanitarian and welfare causes.



His vast expertise in finance, investment, and banking has helped countless individuals experience growth in their businesses, backed by much trust and a positive reputation. And we have barely touched what Sir Patrick is all about.



Born in 1958 in Georgetown, Guyana, South America, Sir Patrick Bijou had early exposure to excellent education as his family moved to England when he was five. With his initial education in top-tier London schools, the exposure was immense, putting His Excellency on the right track.



Throughout his corporate journey, Sir Patrick has been involved with various financial institutions and organizations in senior positions to streamline and redefine their processes. The revolutionary concept of Contract for Difference (CFD) was introduced, where trading has completely changed with leverage ratios.



His Excellency has also been an active philanthropist. In 2018, he was designated a knighthood by the Knights of Malta for his noteworthy contributions to banking and charitable causes. Sir Patrick Bijou is also the patron of the Snahalaya Ashram in India, apart from the Cancer Support Community, Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity, and more.



His corporate portfolio, too, is a testament to huge brands in the finance sector, with Wells Fargo, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, and Deutsche Bank being institutions of worth, other than his trading years on Wall Street, which played a pivotal role in providing him with a formidable media image.



Sir Patrick has secured multiple education degrees, with various BAs and MBAs, and a PhD from Camden County College in the USA. He considers these degrees a stepping stone to his life experiences.



His core areas of expertise include investment banking, financial analysis, financial planning, project management, portfolio management, and investment management, among many others. It is a very enviable and well-balanced set of skills, allowing his customers to grow financially by building their wealth.



