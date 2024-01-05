Two Arrested For Stealing Mobile Phones, Gadgets

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Criminal Investigation Department arrested two individuals of Arab descent for stealing mobile phones and other electronic devices from a store after disabling surveillance cameras, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Friday.

During interrogation, one confessed to the theft and the other to selling the stolen items, MoI said in a post on X. The suspects, along with the seized items, have been referred to the relevant authorities for further legal proceedings, MoI added.

