Parents Face Challenges Over Children's Excessive Use Of Technology

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A recently published study has recommended more advanced parental control tools as the adolescents in Qatar and beyond are more prone to excessive use of technology.

The study 'Parental perspectives on adolescents' excessive use of technology in Qatar: challenges and coping strategies' published on Doha International Family Institute Journal in December last year, explores the challenges and coping strategies associated with the excessive use of technology among adolescents in Qatar from the perspective of parents. The findings of the 2021-2022 study on the overuse of technology by adolescents in Qatar was recently featured on Qscience.

The authors of the study are: Azza O Abdelmoneium, Heba al-Fara, Fatima Motawaa, Aisha al-Sultan, all from Doha International Family Institute and Sanaa al-Harahsheh and Ahmed Baghdady from World Innovation Summit for Health - both organisations based in Qatar.

The study provides valuable information on the existing literature on children's excessive use of technology, the challenges faced by parents in Qatar, and insights into their coping strategies relevant to the broader Arab region.

The original study followed a mixed-method approach investigating the experiences of adolescents and their parents, and the use of technology in their lives. The study found that the excessive use of technology among adolescents in Qatar is a major concern for the family, leading to negative consequences such as isolation, poor performance at school, health problems, and social disintegration.

One of the recommendations of the study points out that parents need more advanced parental control tools and must learn how to use them.

It explains:“Many parents are unsure about the effectiveness of the methods they currently use. The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in Qatar should provide links to these tools on its website, along with explanations in Arabic, to make them more accessible to a wider range of users. Cyber-physical activities that combine the use of technology with physical exercise can mitigate some of the negative health effects associated with screen time.”

The study has noted that some coping strategies need to be developed by parents to mitigate the negative effects of excessive use of technology among adolescents such as control, building trust, entertainment, and discussion.

“Such strategies encourage alternative forms of social interaction with the family and avoidance of technology. Implementing appropriate educational programmes for adolescents and parents would mitigate challenges and promote the development of healthy lifestyles and habits, including the creation of leisure activities to reduce reliance on technology,” highlights the study.

According to the article, insights into parents' experiences with their children's use of technology will enable policymakers to create or revise policies that better support parents while dialogue and communication serve as effective solutions to the problem.

“A formal, systematic guidance plan could help parents better understand digital technology and the risks associated with it, thereby minimising potential harm. There is a need to disseminate reports that inform parents about the impact of technology on students and educate them how to effectively manage their children's internet usage. The role of school social workers is crucial, particularly for parents who face challenges related to their children's problematic behaviour,” suggests the research.

The study followed a mixed-method approach that included both qualitative and quantitative analyses. Semi-structured interviews were conducted in 2021 with Arab parents who have children aged 10–16. A non-probabilistic sampling approach was used to select parents with children aged 10–16. A total of 44 parents were recruited and selected through social media and messaging, as well as snowball sampling.

