Ergodyne Targets One-Fifth Of All Job-Related Injuries With New Back Support Featuring Cooling And Warming Therapy

Back injuries are a leading cause of workplace disability, accounting for over one million injuries according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Ergodyne's latest back support is engineered to address these concerns by emphasizing the importance of pre-work and post-work routines in addition to encouraging proper lifting techniques during the shift. Integrated warming and cooling therapy aids in preparing the body for physical exertion and assisting in recovery post-shift. Warming therapy increases blood flow and cooling therapy reduces inflammation-crucial elements in muscle readiness and recovery.

"We recognize that the key to injury prevention lies not only in supporting the back during work but also in preparing and recovering the muscles before and after a shift," said Justin Schuetz, Product Manager, Ergodyne. "We're providing a solution that cares for the worker's health at every stage of their workday."

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (dba Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company) has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A BetterplaceTM. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head & Face Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex® Traction, KREW'D® Skin Protection, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

