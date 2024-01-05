BYRON ALLEN's ALLEN MEDIA GROUP ANNOUNCES 10-YEAR PARTNERSHIP FOR HBCU GO AND SIAC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HBCU GO Secures Multi-Year Media Partnership Agreement with the SIAC Including Football, Men's & Women's Basketball, and Olympic Sports through 2032

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG) free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO – the leading media provider for the nation's 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) – is proud to announce a 10-year media rights partnership with the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) that grants HBCU GO cable, linear, streaming, broadcast, VOD, and pay-per-view rights coverage of all SIAC team sports through 2032 worldwide. Those sports include regular season contests for football, men's basketball, women's basketball, and Olympic sports. HBCU GO has also secured distribution for the SIAC sporting events on the CBS owned-and-operated stations in key television markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, Detroit, Sacramento, Miami, Tampa, and Pittsburgh."This is a historic moment,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of HBCU GO parent company, Allen Media Group.“The HBCU GO team is excited to partner with SIAC to distribute their conference games to a broader audience. We are committed to bringing the best of HBCU culture and sports to our global platforms.”"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with HBCU GO," announced the SIAC Commissioner, Anthony Holloman. "Through this innovative streaming platform, we invite fans from around the world to join us in celebrating the indomitable spirit of SIAC sports and culture. This new era of digital engagement opens doors to boundless opportunities and ensures that every thrilling moment will be etched in the memories of our dedicated supporters. We extend our sincere gratitude to HBCU GO for their invaluable collaboration, and we can't wait to share the excitement and passion of SIAC sporting events with fans everywhere."For more information about HBCU GO, visit HBCUGO or follow the streaming network on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram. Find out where to watch and download the FREE app at HBCUGO/howtowatch.ABOUT HBCU GOHBCU GO is a cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports media provider that embraces and represents the voice of Black Excellence every day of the year through an all-new platform that captures the rich history, diversity, perspectives, and cultural experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). HBCU GO also provides a platform for emerging creatives in media production, branding, and broadcasting. We offer our viewers the best in live sports, original series, documentaries, films, comedy, and edutainment programming produced by African American leading producers, directors, and students from select HBCUs.Launched in 2012, the free-streaming service HBCU GO was purchased by Byron Allen in 2021 and is part of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG). AMG is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. AMG owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, PETS, COMEDY, RECIPE, CARS, ES, MYDESTINATION, JUSTICECENTRAL, THIS TV, and PATTRN. AMG also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, THE GRIO STREAMING APP, SPORTS, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW -- the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. For more information, visitAbout the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC)The SIAC is a NCAA athletic conference consisting primarily of historically black colleges and universities with headquarters in downtown Atlanta, Georgia. The SIAC includes 15 member institutions (Albany State University, Allen University, Benedict College, Central State University, Clark Atlanta University, Edward Waters University, Fort Valley State University, Kentucky State University, Lane College, LeMoyne-Owen College, Miles College, Morehouse College, Savannah State University, Spring Hill College, and Tuskegee University), which are located within a contiguous seven-state footprint (Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio). The SIAC sponsors seven men's and six women's sports and is a proud member of the NCAA Division II. For more information, visit .

